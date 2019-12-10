Black Bean–Quinoa Skillet Casserole

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Marianne Williams

Also known as pulses, beans and lentils are small but mighty. One of the best plant-based sources of protein, they are also full of fiber and crucial minerals like folate, zinc, and iron. Plus, they’re sustainable to produce, inexpensive, and endlessly versatile…think hummus, lentil soup, and Latin- inspired meals like this 30-minute, one-pan dinner. Swap in pinto beans for the black, if you prefer, and don’t forget to garnish. The cilantro, radishes, and Cotija cheese bring flavor and color to the party.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped poblano chiles (from 2 medium chiles)
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 2 (15-oz.) cans no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained
  • 2 1/2 cups unsalted vegetable stock
  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 ounces Cotija cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • 1/4 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves
  • Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Cholula) (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 444
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 67g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 804mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 220mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add poblanos and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add beans, tomatoes, stock, quinoa, salt, and cumin; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, stirring every 5 minutes, until quinoa has absorbed liquid and is cooked through, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from heat; stir in lime juice. Top with Cotija, radishes, cilantro, and, if desired, hot sauce. Serve immediately.

