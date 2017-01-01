- Calories per serving 340
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 93mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 685mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Bison Burgers With Barbecue Sauce
Like beef, bison is rich in iron and vitamin B12. Look for 100 percent grass-fed, which is more nutrient-rich than grain-finished bison.
How to Make It
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and chipotle; cook, stirring often, until garlic begins to turn golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in vinegar, ketchup, honey, and tomato paste; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter; let cool to room temperature. Combine bison, melted butter, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; stir gently until just combined. Gently shape mixture into four 4-inch patties.
Heat a grill pan or grill to medium-high (about 450˚F); lightly coat grill pan or grates with oil. Add patties; cook until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 160˚F, about 4 minutes per side, or to desired degree of doneness. Remove and let stand for 5 minutes.
Place 1 patty on each lettuce leaf. Top each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce, tomato slices, and pickle chips. Wrap leaf around patty to form a “bun.”