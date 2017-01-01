Bison Burgers With Barbecue Sauce

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman

Like beef, bison is rich in iron and vitamin B12. Look for 100 percent grass-fed, which is more nutrient-rich than grain-finished bison.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (about 1 tsp.)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 pound ground bison
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Avocado oil, for grill
  • 4 large iceberg lettuce leaves
  • 8 1/4-inch- thick tomato slices (about 6 oz.)
  • 12 dill pickle chips (about 1 1/2 oz.)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 340
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 93mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 685mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and chipotle; cook, stirring often, until garlic begins to turn golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in vinegar, ketchup, honey, and tomato paste; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 2

 Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter; let cool to room temperature. Combine bison, melted butter, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; stir gently until just combined. Gently shape mixture into four 4-inch patties.

Step 3

 Heat a grill pan or grill to medium-high (about 450˚F); lightly coat grill pan or grates with oil. Add patties; cook until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 160˚F, about 4 minutes per side, or to desired degree of doneness. Remove and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 4

 Place 1 patty on each lettuce leaf. Top each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the barbecue sauce, tomato slices, and pickle chips. Wrap leaf around patty to form a “bun.”

