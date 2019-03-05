Better-than-Takeout Sesame Chicken

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Karen Rankin

This savory-sweet dinner improves upon restaurant versions by slashing sodium and adding extra vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup no-salt-added ketchup
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium tamari
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 1 1/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
  • 2 cups chopped red bell peppers
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 505
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Cholesterol per serving 103mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 51g
  • Sugar per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 669mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together ketchup, tamari, vinegar, honey, and sesame oil in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over high. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 3

Add broccoli, bell peppers, scallions, and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil to skillet. Cook over high, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is charred and soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in ketchup mixture and chicken; cook, stirring often, until sauce thickens slightly, about 1 minute. Serve chicken mixture over rice; sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019

