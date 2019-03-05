This savory-sweet dinner improves upon restaurant versions by slashing sodium and adding extra vegetables.
How to Make It
Whisk together ketchup, tamari, vinegar, honey, and sesame oil in a small bowl; set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over high. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.
Add broccoli, bell peppers, scallions, and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil to skillet. Cook over high, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is charred and soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in ketchup mixture and chicken; cook, stirring often, until sauce thickens slightly, about 1 minute. Serve chicken mixture over rice; sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019