How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together ketchup, tamari, vinegar, honey, and sesame oil in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over high. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.