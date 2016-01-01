- Calories per serving 291
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrates per serving 27g
- Sodium per serving 709mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 215mg
Beet Pasta with Beet Greens and Goat Cheese
Go green: Just 1/2 cup of cooked beet greens has all your vitamin A for the day, plus tons of vitamins C and K, iron, and potassium.
How to Make It
Spiralize beets using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized beets and cut long strands into manageable lengths with scissors.
Bring 1 inch water to a boil in a large pot. Place beets in a steamer basket, set over water, cover tightly and steam until al dente, about 10 minutes. Noodles should be cooked through and flexible but not mushy.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Cook, stirring, until garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Working with a handful at a time, add greens, which should still be wet from washing. As each handful begins to collapse, add another handful, and when all greens have been added, season with salt and cook, stirring, until wilted and tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add pepper; taste and adjust seasoning.
When beet pasta is ready, transfer to a large bowl and toss with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt. Stir half of goat cheese into wilted greens and heat until cheese has melted. Distribute beet pasta among 4 plates or pile onto a platter. Top with greens. Sprinkle on remaining goat cheese and serve.
From Spiralize This! Copyright © 2016 by Martha Rose Shulman.