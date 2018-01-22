- Calories per serving 306
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 20g
- Sugar per serving 10g
- Sodium per serving 241mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Beet Noodles With Herbed Cashew Cream Sauce
We definitely don’t have anything against zoodles—in fact, we’re sort of obsessed with them. But zucchini isn’t the only veggie that makes a great noodle. Colorful alternatives like sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets are also super easy to turn into “spaghetti.”
In this video, we’re whipping up one of our favorite veggie noodle recipes that pairs beet noodles with a dairy-free cashew cream sauce packed with healthy fats. Since the beet noodles don’t need to be cooked (we suggest buying them raw but prepared), all you have to do is cook up and blend the sauce, then toss it with your vitamin-rich noodles. Easy.
To make the sauce, simply combine heart-healthy olive and avocado oils, cashews, garlic and herbs in a blender until smooth. Trust us, the bold ingredients (including fresh basil, oregano, parsley, and lemon juice) lend a unique flavor to the cream sauce that will make you forget all about calorie-laden alfredo sauce.
The best part: since the beet noodles are way lighter than your standard, processed white pasta, this dish doesn’t leave you feeling weighed down. And at only 306 calories per serving, you can feel really good about going for seconds.
Want a taste? Add this simple two-step recipe to your dinner rotation for a gluten-free pasta alternative you’ll keep coming back to. Seriously, it can’t be beet!
How to Make It
Place cashews in a bowl; cover with cool water by 1 inch. Cover bowl; refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Drain and rinse cashews. Place in a high-speed blender.
Bring a kettle of water to a boil. Place olive oil and garlic in a small unheated skillet. Turn heat to medium-low; cook, undisturbed, until garlic begins to sizzle. Let sizzle for 30 seconds, then transfer to blender. Add parsley, basil, oregano, lemon juice, 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper, and 1 cup boiling water; blend until smooth (add more water if needed to reach desired consistency). Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.
Warm avocado oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add beet noodles, season lightly with salt, and cook, tossing occasionally, until noodles reach desired degree of tenderness, 3 to 7 minutes. Divide among 4 bowls, top each with 1/4 cup sauce, sprinkle with pepper and parsley, and serve. (Cover and refrigerate leftover sauce for up to 3 days.)