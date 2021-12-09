Beet Bourguignon
Inspired by the classic French dish, our plant-based version swaps vibrant, fiber- and antioxidant-rich beets for beef and smoked paprika for bacon, all in a flavorful red wine sauce. The result: a cozy bowl that leaves you satiated—but not stuffed.
Health January/February 2022
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
297 calories; fat 10g; sodium 524mg; carbohydrates 40g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 7g; sugars 15g; saturated fat 1g.