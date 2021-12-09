Stir in wine, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; cook until wine has reduced and vegetables are slightly glazed, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth, farro, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, partially covered, until farro and vegetables are tender, about 35 minutes, adding mushrooms and pearl onions during final 15 minutes of cooking.