Beet Bourguignon

Inspired by the classic French dish, our plant-based version swaps vibrant, fiber- and antioxidant-rich beets for beef and smoked paprika for bacon, all in a flavorful red wine sauce. The result: a cozy bowl that leaves you satiated—but not stuffed.

By Julia Levy
Health January/February 2022

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

30 mins
1 hr 5 mins
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Cook mushrooms and pearl onions, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Heat remaining 3 tablespoons oil in Dutch oven over medium-high. Cook beets, carrots, and parsnips, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, about 6 minutes. Add tomato paste, garlic, smoked paprika, and thyme sprigs and cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are coated, about 2 minutes.

  • Stir in wine, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; cook until wine has reduced and vegetables are slightly glazed, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth, farro, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, partially covered, until farro and vegetables are tender, about 35 minutes, adding mushrooms and pearl onions during final 15 minutes of cooking.

  • Remove from heat, stir in balsamic vinegar, and discard thyme stems from pot. Ladle stew into bowls and garnish with parsley and thyme leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; fat 10g; sodium 524mg; carbohydrates 40g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 7g; sugars 15g; saturated fat 1g.
