Basic Granola

Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Active Time
15 Mins
Total
plus cooling
Yield
Makes: 6 1/2 cups
Beth Lipton

Look for nuts, oats, and dried fruit in your supermarket’s bulk bins and buy only as much as you need.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 cups sliced almonds
  • 1 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 - 3/4 cup raisins or other dried fruit (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 300ºF. Toss together oats, almonds, pumpkin seeds, coconut, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in oil and syrup.

Step 2

Divide mixture between 2 large rimmed baking sheets and spread out evenly. Bake until golden and toasted, 40 to 45 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes and switching pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through.

Step 3

Immediately transfer granola to a large bowl and let cool completely, stirring occasionally. (Granola will crisp as it cools.) When it’s cool, toss in raisins, if desired. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up