Baked Pear and Chestnut Crumble

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
Yield
Serves 4
Roasting gives these pears a deep, rich flavor that provides the perfect contrast to tangy yogurt and the pop of sweetness from balsamic vinegar. Oats, pears, and chestnuts combine to give this 5 grams of fiber—pretty good for dessert!

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats
  • 5 vacuum-packed peeled, roasted chestnuts, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons whole-wheat flour
  • 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 (6-oz.) Bosc pears, halved and cored
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup plain fat-free yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 304
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 40g
  • per serving 19g Sugar (7g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 135mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Microwave 1 1/2 tablespoons butter in a small microwavable bowl on High until melted, about 30 seconds. Stir together oats, chestnuts, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl. Drizzle in oil and melted butter; stir until well coated. Place mixture on prepared baking sheet, and shape into an even, compact 5-inch disk. Bake until deeply browned and fragrant, about 25 minutes (crumble will not be set). Let cool on baking sheet 25 minutes (do not turn off oven). Crumble into pieces.

Step 2

While crumble cools, heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high until foamy. Arrange pear halves, cut sides down, in skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until brown around edges, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven. Bake until pears are tender, 10 to 20 minutes (depending on ripeness of pears). Remove from oven; transfer pears to a large plate.

Step 3

Return skillet to heat over medium (use caution; skillet handle will be very hot). Add balsamic vinegar and cook, stirring constantly, until just slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4

Spread 1 tablespoon yogurt onto each of 4 plates; top with pear halves and crumble pieces. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons balsamic sauce over each serving.

Also appeared in: Health, September, 2020

