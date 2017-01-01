- Calories per serving 214
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrates per serving 29g
- Sodium per serving 697mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Baked Beans
Bryan Gardner; Food Styling: Anna Hampton, Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until very crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Add 1 1/2 cups of the onion to Dutch oven; cook, stirring often, until very soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic, tomato paste, and paprika; cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add broth and crushed tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture has reduced to about 4 cups, about 30 minutes.
Step 2
Reduce heat to medium; stir in both beans, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is syrupy and thickened to desired consistency, 30 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon and remaining ó cup onion.