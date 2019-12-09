Don’t let the word fat fool you. Unsaturated fats (like those found in olive oil, salmon, nuts, and avocados) can actually help you maintain a healthy weight, not to mention support nutrient absorption and lower the risk of heart disease. Think of these crunchy, golden avocado wedges as healthier fries; dunked in the lightly spiced, herby dip, they’re a perfect game-day snack or crispy appetizer.