Don’t let the word fat fool you. Unsaturated fats (like those found in olive oil, salmon, nuts, and avocados) can actually help you maintain a healthy weight, not to mention support nutrient absorption and lower the risk of heart disease. Think of these crunchy, golden avocado wedges as healthier fries; dunked in the lightly spiced, herby dip, they’re a perfect game-day snack or crispy appetizer.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Whisk eggs in a separate shallow bowl. Place panko in a third shallow bowl. Dredge avocado wedges in flour, tossing lightly to coat; shake off excess. Dredge in eggs; let soak 1 minute. Flip to fully coat in eggs. Dredge in panko, tossing to fully coat.
Grease a rimmed baking sheet with oil; arrange avocado wedges on baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until evenly golden brown, about 15 minutes, flipping halfway through bake time. Remove from oven; sprinkle evenly with ¼ teaspoon of the salt.
While avocado wedges bake, stir together yogurt, chives, dill, adobo sauce, garlic powder, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Serve with avocado wedges.
Also appeared in: Health, ,