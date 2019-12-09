Baked Avocado 'Fries' With Chipotle Ranch

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Marianne Williams

Don’t let the word fat fool you. Unsaturated fats (like those found in olive oil, salmon, nuts, and avocados) can actually help you maintain a healthy weight, not to mention support nutrient absorption and lower the risk of heart disease. Think of these crunchy, golden avocado wedges as healthier fries; dunked in the lightly spiced, herby dip, they’re a perfect game-day snack or crispy appetizer.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup white whole-wheat flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat panko
  • 2 medium-size firm-ripe avocados, each cut into 6 wedges
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
  • 2 teaspoons adobo sauce (from 1 can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce)
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 333
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 50mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 319mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Whisk eggs in a separate shallow bowl. Place panko in a third shallow bowl. Dredge avocado wedges in flour, tossing lightly to coat; shake off excess. Dredge in eggs; let soak 1 minute. Flip to fully coat in eggs. Dredge in panko, tossing to fully coat.

Step 2

Grease a rimmed baking sheet with oil; arrange avocado wedges on baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until evenly golden brown, about 15 minutes, flipping halfway through bake time. Remove from oven; sprinkle evenly with ¼ teaspoon of the salt.

Step 3

While avocado wedges bake, stir together yogurt, chives, dill, adobo sauce, garlic powder, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Serve with avocado wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, ,

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com