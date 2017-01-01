Slice pitas in half and toast lightly. Gently open them and divide avocado mixture evenly among all 8 halves. Divide greens, tomatoes, and dulse evenly among pitas and serve.

Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Once skillet is warm, add oil, then dulse and liquid smoke. Toss to combine. Cook, stirring often, until dulse is crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove dulse from heat and season with pepper.

Recipes from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life. Copyright © 2017 Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine. Reprinted by permission of The Experiment.