- Calories per serving 351
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrates per serving 42g
- Sodium per serving 576mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 106mg
"Bacon," Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato Pitas
Ken Carlson/Waterbury Publications, Inc.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Once skillet is warm, add oil, then dulse and liquid smoke. Toss to combine. Cook, stirring often, until dulse is crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove dulse from heat and season with pepper.
Step 2
Mash avocados with cilantro, scallions, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Slice pitas in half and toast lightly. Gently open them and divide avocado mixture evenly among all 8 halves. Divide greens, tomatoes, and dulse evenly among pitas and serve.
Recipes from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life. Copyright © 2017 Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine. Reprinted by permission of The Experiment.