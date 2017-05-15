You already know avocados taste great in guacamole and smashed on top of toast. But avocados and chocolate? Trust us, it’s totally a delicious combo. Take any of our countless healthy recipes as proof, such as chocolate-avocado smoothies, brownies, frosting, and pudding. The avocado lends a smooth, creamy texture to each of these treats, plus a dose of healthy fats. Intrigued? Here’s another delicious chocolate-avocado combo to try out: Truffles!

These tasty, guilt-free treats contain just four ingredients: dark chocolate, avocado, salt, and cocoa powder. Since they’re made with dark chocolate, they’re naturally low in sugar and high in antioxidants, making these chocolatey indulgences a pretty healthy dessert.

Watch this video to learn how to make dark chocolate avocado truffles at home! The process is pretty simple, all you have to do is melt your dark chocolate in a double boiler over a pot of boiling water, or in a bowl over warm water. Then add the avocado and salt, and stir until the mixture gets thick. Chill this bowl in your fridge for about 25 minutes. Next, scoop up bite-size pieces of the thickened ganache, and form them into balls. After letting the truffles cool in the fridge or another 30 minutes, roll them in cocoa powder and voila: delicious truffles to satisfy your sweet tooth in a healthier way!

You can also add some unique flavor and texture to these truffles by adding a few drops of peppermint extract to the mix or rolling them in some toasted coconut before cooling. Plus, each one contains just 62 calories, meaning you can go ahead and savor a second helping as a post-dinner treat!