- Calories per serving 251
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrates per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 597mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Avocado Gazpacho With Shrimp
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
How to Make It
Step 1
Process club soda, vinegar, tarragon, salt, tomatillos, avocados, cucumber, and jalapeño in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl and let stand in a larger bowl filled with ice for 20 minutes (or cover and refrigerate for 1 hour).
Step 2
Stir together shrimp, oil, and lime juice. Divide soup evenly among 6 shallow bowls. Place a mound of shrimp mixture in middle of soup in each bowl. Scatter tomatoes, bell pepper, and cilantro around shrimp mixture. Drizzle with additional oil, if desired.