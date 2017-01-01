Avocado Gazpacho With Shrimp

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups club soda
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3-4 fresh tomatillos (about 6 oz.), husks removed, scrubbed, patted dry, and chopped
  • 2 ripe avocados (about 1 lb.)
  • 1 small cucumber (about 8 oz.), peeled and seeded
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded
  • 2 cups frozen peeled, cooked shrimp (about 8 oz.), thawed and coarsely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
  • 2/3 cup halved grape tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped seeded orange bell pepper (from about 1/2 medium pepper)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 251
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 597mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Process club soda, vinegar, tarragon, salt, tomatillos, avocados, cucumber, and jalapeño in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl and let stand in a larger bowl filled with ice for 20 minutes (or cover and refrigerate for 1 hour).

Step 2

 Stir together shrimp, oil, and lime juice. Divide soup evenly among 6 shallow bowls. Place a mound of shrimp mixture in middle of soup in each bowl. Scatter tomatoes, bell pepper, and cilantro around shrimp mixture. Drizzle with additional oil, if desired.

