Asparagus Carbonara
Eggs make a silky sauce for the pasta in this classic dish. It gets a nutrition upgrade by swapping in whole-grain spaghetti for white pasta and trading bacon for smoky Gouda, which imparts that “meaty” flavor that bacon usually brings to the mix. Asparagus adds color, crunch, and vitamins and minerals.
Heath April 2021
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
488 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 246mg; sodium 627mg; carbohydrates 67g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 21g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 6g.