- Calories per serving 345
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 41mg
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrates per serving 24g
- Sodium per serving 525mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 82mg
Asian Wrap
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
For the mushrooms: Sauté 8 oz. trimmed, chopped oyster mushrooms with 1/2 tsp. grated fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger in 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Toss with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.
Step 2
For the rice vinaigrette: Whisk together 1/4 cup pickling liquid from quick pickles, 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. Cover; keep at room temperature.
Step 3
Stir mayonnaise and sriracha together in a small bowl until smooth. Place wrap on a work surface and spread with sriracha mixture. Layer with spinach, mushrooms, salmon, and pickles; roll up jelly roll– style.