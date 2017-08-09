Asian Wrap

Yield
1
Julia Levy
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon sriracha
  • 1 2-oz. coconut-flour wrap (such as Julian Bakery)
  • 1/2 cup baby spinach (about 1/2 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup sautéed mushrooms, finely chopped (oyster mushrooms, garlic, ginger, grapeseed oil, sesame oil)
  • 1/3 cup flaked canned wild salmon (about 2 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup quick pickles, drained and lightly patted dry (unseasoned rice vinegar, honey, salt, cucumbers)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 345
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 24g
  • Sodium per serving 525mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 82mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the mushrooms: Sauté 8 oz. trimmed, chopped oyster mushrooms with 1/2 tsp. grated fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger in 1 Tbsp. grapeseed oil until tender. Toss with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil.

Step 2

For the rice vinaigrette: Whisk together 1/4 cup pickling liquid from quick pickles, 1 Tbsp. avocado oil, 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil, and 1/4 tsp. kosher salt. Cover; keep at room temperature.

Step 3

Stir mayonnaise and sriracha together in a small bowl until smooth. Place wrap on a work surface and spread with sriracha mixture. Layer with spinach, mushrooms, salmon, and pickles; roll up jelly roll– style.

