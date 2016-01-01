- Calories per serving 277
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrates per serving 38g
- Sodium per serving 470mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Asian Rice Noodle Salad
Lindsey Rose Johnson
Bonus meal: If you have leftover coleslaw mix, sauté it with a little garlic and ginger, and add a protein for a faster-than-takeout mu shu.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl to cool. Cut noodles up a bit with kitchen shears or a knife to make them easier to toss.
Step 2
Whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic in a small bowl.
Step 3
Add sauce, cilantro, peanuts, and coleslaw mix to bowl with noodles and toss until well combined. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes to taste, if desired. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate for later.
From 100 Days of Real Food: Fast & Fabulous by Lisa Leake. Copyright © 2016 by Lisa Leake.