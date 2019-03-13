Looking for an un-sad desk lunch? This recipe has you covered. Toasting the pasta before cooking gives it a deep, nutty flavor, while almonds add an irresistible crunch. Time-saver alert: when you start with baked, marinated tofu you can skip pressing the tofu without sacrificing flavor.
How to Make It
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add pasta; cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Add 1 cup water to skillet; cook, undisturbed, until pasta is al dente and water has evaporated, about 4 minutes. Transfer pasta to a fine mesh strainer; rinse under cool water. Drain well; transfer to a large bowl. Stir in brussels sprouts.
Whisk together tamari, vinegar, brown sugar, and remaining 1/4 cup oil in a small bowl; pour over pasta mixture. Add tofu and scallions; toss to combine. Cover; chill at least 2 hours or up to 1 day.
Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with almonds; if desired, drizzle with Sriracha.
