Asian Pasta Salad with Tofu

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time (includes chilling)
Yield
4
By Emily Nabors Hall

Looking for an un-sad desk lunch? This recipe has you covered. Toasting the pasta before cooking gives it a deep, nutty flavor, while almonds add an irresistible crunch. Time-saver alert: when you start with baked, marinated tofu you can skip pressing the tofu without sacrificing flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. canola oil, divided
  • 4 ounces edamame spaghetti (such as Explore Cuisine), broken into 2- to 3-in. pieces
  • 4 cup shaved brussels sprouts (about 8 oz.)
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium tamari
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
  • 8 ounces marinated baked tofu (such as Nasoya), cut into 1/2-in. cubes
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds
  • Sriracha chile sauce, for serving (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 28g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 748mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 157mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add pasta; cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Add 1 cup water to skillet; cook, undisturbed, until pasta is al dente and water has evaporated, about 4 minutes. Transfer pasta to a fine mesh strainer; rinse under cool water. Drain well; transfer to a large bowl. Stir in brussels sprouts.

Step 2

Whisk together tamari, vinegar, brown sugar, and remaining 1/4 cup oil in a small bowl; pour over pasta mixture. Add tofu and scallions; toss to combine. Cover; chill at least 2 hours or up to 1 day.

Step 3

Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with almonds; if desired, drizzle with Sriracha.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2019

You May Like

Read More