Arugula Salad with Shaved Artichokes

Step 3

Stir together 4 to 6 cups water (enough to cover artichokes) and remaining 1/4 cup lemon juice in a large bowl. Trim about 2 inches from top of each artichoke. Cut each artichoke in half vertically. Remove fuzzy thistle from bottom with a spoon; discard. Trim any leaves and dark green layer from base. Rub edges with lemon and place in lemon-water mixture. Once all artichokes are trimmed, remove 1 at a time from water and thinly slice with a mandoline or sharp knife. Place in a large bowl. Add dressing, arugula and mushrooms; toss to coat. Top with ramps.