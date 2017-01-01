Arugula Salad with Shaved Artichokes

Jennifer Causey
Prep Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Robin Bashinsky
May 2016

Artichokes—which are rich in magnesium and folate—are related to thistles and sunflowers.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 8 ramps or 8 scallions (white and light green parts only), trimmed
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 ounces (1/2 cup) finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons minced spring garlic or 2 cloves garlic, smashed to a paste
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 3 fresh globe artichokes
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 3 ounces (5 cups) loosely packed baby arugula leaves
  • 4 ounces cremini mushrooms, very thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 618mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 146mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together vinegar, sugar, red pepper flakes, 1 cup water and 1 tablespoon salt in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Add ramps; reduce heat to medium-high and simmer for 5 minutes. Drain.

Step 2

Process mayonnaise, Parmesan, garlic, 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a mini food processor until smooth.

Step 3

Stir together 4 to 6 cups water (enough to cover artichokes) and remaining 1/4 cup lemon juice in a large bowl. Trim about 2 inches from top of each artichoke. Cut each artichoke in half vertically. Remove fuzzy thistle from bottom with a spoon; discard. Trim any leaves and dark green layer from base. Rub edges with lemon and place in lemon-water mixture. Once all artichokes are trimmed, remove 1 at a time  from water and thinly slice with  a mandoline or sharp knife. Place in a large bowl. Add dressing, arugula and mushrooms; toss to coat. Top with ramps.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016

Read More

