Arugula, Apple, and Fennel Salad With Citrus Vinaigrette

Courtesy of Publisher
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Valerie Bertinelli

Ingredients

  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cups baby arugula
  • 1 head Bibb lettuce, torn
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced
  • 1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 264
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 289mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 68mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together shallot, lime juice, lemon juice, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper; let stand for 2 minutes. Add oil in a slow, steady stream, whisking until blended. Toss together arugula, lettuce, apple, fennel, and walnuts in a large bowl.

Step 2

Add dressing to salad and toss. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates and serve.

Adapted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

