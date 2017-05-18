Apricot Vanilla Cashew Bars

Active Time
10 Mins
Chill
1 hour
Total
1 hour 10 minutes
Yield
8 bars
Elise Museles
June 2016

Dried apricots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which is good for your eyesight.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cashews
  • 1 cup dried apricots
  • 1/4 cup pitted Medjool dates
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Shredded coconut, for sprinkling, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 164
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 20g
  • Sodium per serving 35mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment. Pulse cashews in a food processor until finely chopped with some small chunks remaining. Add apricots, dates, cashew butter, vanilla, and salt; pulse until ingredients start to stick together. (Do not process until smooth, as the texture helps the bars hold together.)

Step 2

Transfer mixture to prepared pan and use a sheet of parchment to press and flatten evenly into pan. Sprinkle coconut on top, if desired, then cover pan with parchment or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before slicing. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 1 month. 

From Whole Food Energy by Elise Museles. Copyright © 2016 by Quantum Books.

