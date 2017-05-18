- Calories per serving 164
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 20g
- Sodium per serving 35mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Apricot Vanilla Cashew Bars
Dried apricots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which is good for your eyesight.
How to Make It
Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment. Pulse cashews in a food processor until finely chopped with some small chunks remaining. Add apricots, dates, cashew butter, vanilla, and salt; pulse until ingredients start to stick together. (Do not process until smooth, as the texture helps the bars hold together.)
Transfer mixture to prepared pan and use a sheet of parchment to press and flatten evenly into pan. Sprinkle coconut on top, if desired, then cover pan with parchment or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before slicing. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 1 month.
From Whole Food Energy by Elise Museles. Copyright © 2016 by Quantum Books.