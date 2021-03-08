Apricot and Pistachio Soufflés

Rating: Unrated

Don’t be afraid of making soufflés! They’re easier than you think. The flavors of apricot, honey, pistachios, and fragrant spice harmonize beautifully in this delicate and creamy dish. You’ll feel satisfied and avoid that weighed-down, post-dessert crash.

By Liz Mervosh
Health April 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F with rack in lower third. Grease 4 (8-ounce) ramekins with butter; sprinkle with sugar, and tap out excess. Place on a rimmed baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Cook preserves in a small saucepan over medium, stirring constantly, just until loosened, about 45 seconds. Remove from heat; stir in pistachios, honey, cardamom, and salt. Transfer to a large bowl; add egg yolks, and stir until combined.

  • Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Using a whisk, whisk ¼ egg white mixture into preserves mixture. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in remaining egg white mixture just until combined, being careful not to deflate egg whites.

  • Spoon batter evenly into ramekins, mounding batter on top. Bake until risen and lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Drizzle soufflés lightly with additional honey, and garnish with additional pistachios. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 150mg; sodium 132mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 8g; sugars 18g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 03/19/2021