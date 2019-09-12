Apple Havarti Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Greg DuPree
Yield
Serves 2
By Pam Lolley

Swoon. This is the grown-up grilled cheese of your dreams. Apples, Dijon mustard, and arugula take it well outside the kid zone.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 4 thick-cut multigrain bread slices
  • 1 thinly sliced Honeycrisp apple
  • 2 (1-oz.) Havarti Cheese Slices
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/3 cup arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 409
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 50g
  • Sugar per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 655mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 240mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spread mustard on 1 side each of bread slices. Divide thinly sliced apple among 2 of the bread slices; top each with 1 Havarti cheese slice. Top with remaining bread slices, mustard sides down.

Step 2

Cook sandwiches in unsalted butter on a hot griddle over medium-high until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Step 3

Gently pull sandwiches apart, and top apples on each with arugula. Put sandwiches back together, and serve.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement