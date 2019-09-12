Greg DuPree
Swoon. This is the grown-up grilled cheese of your dreams. Apples, Dijon mustard, and arugula take it well outside the kid zone.
How to Make It
Step 1
Spread mustard on 1 side each of bread slices. Divide thinly sliced apple among 2 of the bread slices; top each with 1 Havarti cheese slice. Top with remaining bread slices, mustard sides down.
Step 2
Cook sandwiches in unsalted butter on a hot griddle over medium-high until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes per side.
Step 3
Gently pull sandwiches apart, and top apples on each with arugula. Put sandwiches back together, and serve.
Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019