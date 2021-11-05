Apple, Arugula & Radicchio Salad

By Jasmine Smith
Health December 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.

  • Combine radicchio, apple slices, arugula, and pumpkin seed kernels in a large bowl. Just before serving, drizzle vinaigrette over salad; toss gently to coat. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Vinaigrette can be prepared up to 1 week in advance; store in an airtight container in refrigerator. Salad can be prepared (undressed) up to 2 days in advance. If making ahead, coat apple slices in a mixture of lemon juice and water before adding to salad to prevent browning. Transfer salad to an airtight container, placing a damp paper towel over salad before covering with lid. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; fat 8g; sodium 128mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 1g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 1g.
