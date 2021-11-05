Vinaigrette can be prepared up to 1 week in advance; store in an airtight container in refrigerator. Salad can be prepared (undressed) up to 2 days in advance. If making ahead, coat apple slices in a mixture of lemon juice and water before adding to salad to prevent browning. Transfer salad to an airtight container, placing a damp paper towel over salad before covering with lid. Store in refrigerator.