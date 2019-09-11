Ancho Sweet Potato Latkes

Active Time
45 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Adam Hickman

These crispy cakes will hold in the oven for a few minutes, but serve them as soon as possible for maximum deliciousness.

Ingredients

  • 1 large (1 lb.) sweet potato, peeled
  • 1 medium-size yellow onion, halved lengthwise
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 cup canola oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons toasted pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 346
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Cholesterol per serving 96mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 25g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 581mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 175°F. Grate sweet potato using large holes of a box grater to equal 4 cups. Grate onion using large holes to equal 1/4 cup. (Discard remaining potato and onion, or reserve for another use.) Working in batches, place half of the grated potato in center of a kitchen towel; squeeze over a sink to remove as much liquid as possible. Transfer squeezed potato to a medium bowl. Repeat process with remaining grated potato and onion.

Step 2

Add flour and cornstarch to potato mixture; stir well to coat. Add eggs, salt, cumin, and chile powder; stir well to coat. Stir together yogurt and lime juice in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 3

Heat one-third of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Spoon 4 (1/4-cup) portions of potato batter onto skillet, flattening each portion using a spatula into a loose 3-inch disk. Cook until bottoms are crisp, about 4 minutes. Flip; cook until other sides are crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels 1 minute; transfer to a baking sheet, and keep warm in preheated oven. Repeat process twice using remaining oil and potato batter.

Step 4

Arrange warm latkes on a serving platter. Top each latke with about 1 1/2 teaspoons yogurt-lime sauce; sprinkle evenly with pumpkin seeds and chives.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

