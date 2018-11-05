How to Make It

Step 1 Beat coconut cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until thickened and very soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat heavy cream in a separate bowl on high speed until thickened and medium peaks form, about 2 minutes. Gently fold coconut cream into whipped cream; fold in coconut sugar.

Step 2 Slice off top and bottom of citrus fruits. Stand them on end and use a knife to remove peel in strips from top to bottom. Holding fruit over a bowl to catch juices, section grapefruit and oranges between membranes, discarding membranes; reserve 1/2 cup citrus juices. Combine citrus sections and pineapple in a medium bowl; drain.