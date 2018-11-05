Ambrosia Trifle

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
18
Bring this show-stopper to a potluck and watch your friends’ jaws drop. They’ll also appreciate that it’s relatively light, thanks to the angel food cake, especially after a heavy holiday meal. Make your own angel food cake, or pick one up at the supermarket.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened canned coconut cream
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup coconut sugar
  • 3 large red grapefruit
  • 4 large pink grapefruit
  • 4 large navel oranges
  • 2 cups chopped fresh pineapple (11 oz.)
  • 1 14-oz. prepared angel food cake, cut into 1-in. cubes, divided
  • 1 cup unsweetened toasted coconut flakes, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 195
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sugar per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 123mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Beat coconut cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until thickened and very soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat heavy cream in a separate bowl on high speed until thickened and medium peaks form, about 2 minutes. Gently fold coconut cream into whipped cream; fold in coconut sugar.

Step 2

Slice off top and bottom of citrus fruits. Stand them on end and use a knife to remove peel in strips from top to bottom. Holding fruit over a bowl to catch juices, section grapefruit and oranges between membranes, discarding membranes; reserve 1/2 cup citrus juices. Combine citrus sections and pineapple in a medium bowl; drain.

Step 3

Place 2 cups of the angel food cake pieces on the bottom of a 12-cup trifle bowl; drizzle cake pieces with 2 tablespoons of the reserved citrus juice. Top with 1 1/2 cups of the fruit mixture, 3 tablespoons of the coconut flakes, and 2/3 cup of the cream mixture. Repeat layers until bowl is full (about 5 layers, depending on depth and height of bowl). Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve, up to 2 hours.

