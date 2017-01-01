- Calories per serving 523
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrates per serving 77g
- Sodium per serving 126mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 304mg
All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie
Combine bananas, ice, milk, coffee, oats, honey, almond butter, chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans, oil, and vanilla in a blender and blend on high speed until smooth. Divide evenly between 2 glasses. Garnish each with chocolate-covered espresso beans and a sprig of mint, if desired.
Adapted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.