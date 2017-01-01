All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie

Courtesy of Publisher
Active Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
2
Valerie Bertinelli
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe bananas, peeled and frozen
  • 1 cup ice
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1/2 cup brewed cold-brew coffee
  • 1/2 cup uncooked rolled oats
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Chocolate-covered espresso beans, for garnish (optional)
  • 2 mint sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 523
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 77g
  • Sodium per serving 126mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 304mg

How to Make It

Combine bananas, ice, milk, coffee, oats, honey, almond butter, chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans, oil, and vanilla in a blender and blend on high speed until smooth. Divide evenly between 2 glasses. Garnish each with chocolate-covered espresso beans and a sprig of mint, if desired.

Adapted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

