Affogato

By Health

Gallery

Credit: Travis Rathbone

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
Serves: 1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Top frozen yogurt with espresso and chocolate curl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; protein 4g; carbohydrates 14g; sodium 1mg; calcium 77mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 11/24/2021