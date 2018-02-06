- Calories per serving 420
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 73g
- Sodium per serving 103mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 277mg
8-Grain Cereal With Spiced Fruit
Starting your morning off with the natural sugar found in fruit can give you an energy kick that can last until lunchtime. (Unlike the refined sugar in sweetened cereals, muffins, and other breakfast products, which provides an energy jolt, and then a quick crash.) What’s a healthy way to add natural sugar to your diet in the mornings? This 8-grain hot cereal mixed with spiced fruit.
This video shows you how to make this easy breakfast option with unsweetened almond milk, hot cereal, pears, honey, dried cranberries, cinnamon, orange zest, nutmeg, and ground ginger. This dish is not only a cinch to make and loaded with flavor. The grains are packed with fiber, which help you feel full and satisfied.
For the cereal, we recommend Bob’s Red Mill 8 Grain Hot Cereal, which is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. It’s a hearty blend of heart-healthy, cholesterol-lowering oats, stone ground corn, brown rice, soybeans, oat bran, millet, sorghum, sunflower seeds, and flaxseed. A quarter-cup (dry) serving has 150 calories, and there’s no added sugar.
The fruit and spices in this dish add to the health benefits. Pears are an excellent source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C; ground ginger can ease bloating and nausea. Honey provides antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties. You can make a big batch at once and then have it on hand all week to reheat in the morning fast when you’re rushing to get out the door.
How to Make It
Combine cereal, almond milk, 1/2 cup water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a saucepan. Cook according to cereal directions.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add pear, cranberries, honey, orange zest, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fruit is tender but not mushy and flavors have blended, 6 to 8 minutes, adding water a few tablespoons at a time once or twice and stirring up browned bits from skillet. Remove from heat.
Divide cereal between 2 bowls. Divide fruit mixture between bowls, top with pecans, drizzle with additional honey if desired, and serve.