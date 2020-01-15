Real Life Strong

I Was Sexually Abused as a Child for Years—Here’s How I Reclaimed My Power
When you put your secrets into the world, there's nothing people can hold over you.Read More
I Was Gang-Raped by 4 Men—Here's What We Need to Stop Sexual Violence
"If women alone could stop sexual violence, we would have already done it."Read More
I Was Suicidal for Years—Until I Finally Got the Right Diagnosis and Everything Changed
"By the time I graduated college, I was on 13 medications and hallucinating daily."Read More
I Had a Massive Stroke at Age 29 and Almost Died
Now I'm all about embracing my imperfect self.Read More
I Almost Died From a Random Act of Gun Violence. Here's What I Need People to Know
"I kept thinking, ' I’m bleeding out of my face. I’m going to bleed out. I’m going to die.'"Read More
I Suffered Burns Over 65% of My Body in a Plane Crash—But My Scars Don't Define Me
Kechi Okwuchi got the world's attention on "America's Got Talent." Now she's working to spread her message to other burn survivors: "You are more than what people see."Read More
When I Was 12 My Ballet Teacher Told Me to Lose Weight—Now I Teach Body-Positive Dance Classes
Jessie Diaz wants all women to be able to dance and not feel judged.Read More
Losing My Son at Birth Was the Most Traumatic Experience of My Life—But I Finally Found a Way to Heal
Losing My Son at Birth Was the Most Traumatic Experience of My Life—But I Finally Found a Way to Heal
When self-care is the last thing you want to do, that's exactly the time to do it.Read More
I'm Under 5 Feet Tall Because of a Rare Condition—But That Hasn't Stopped Me From Completing 70 Obstacle Races on Crutches
I'm Under 5 Feet Tall Because of a Rare Condition—But That Hasn't Stopped Me From Completing 70 Obstacle Races on Crutches
“When I meet someone with spina bifida I want them to know that anything is possible."Read More
What This 30-Year-Old Ovarian Cancer Survivor Wants All Women to Know—Especially If You’re Young
When Hannah Pyper felt her first symptoms at 26—a lump growing in her abdomen, intense pains that would wake her up, and the urge to pee several times throughout the night—she "totally ignored everything."Read More
I Went to the Doctor With Stomach Pains—and Found Out I Had Stage 4 Colon Cancer
Three years ago, Kate Bowler was living her dream: a professor at Duke University’s Divinity School, she had married her high school sweetheart, and they were raising a little boy. Then her life changed in a heartbeat.Read More
My Battle With Addiction: I First Tasted Vodka at Age 8 and Was Drinking Daily By 16
Inspired by the empathetic ER nurse who helped her detox at 28, Amanda Cope now runs her own addiction treatment clinics.Read More
I Didn't See Women My Size on the Internet—So I Decided to Change That
Katie Sturino's blog The 12ish Style is wildly popular. Now she's taking on the fashion industry.Read More
My Day Job as a Fitness Trainer Helped Me Build Confidence as an Artist
Kennedy Yanko is shaking up the art world with her fierce and elegant sculptures made from salvaged industrial metal.Read More
People Are Shocked I’m a Dancer Because I Was Born Missing This Body Part
"You don't have to be the stereotypical person to do the things that you want to do."Read More