By now, most of us have heard about the potential dangers of storing and reheating food in plastic containers. Over the years numerous studies have found that heating up leftovers in a plastic container may cause harmful chemicals to leach out of the container and into the food. And since there's no way to really know what's leaching out, experts often recommend replacing plastic containers for glass ones.

Luckily if you're looking to swap out all your old, stained plastic containers for a glass set, this beloved 18-piece Pyrex glass food storage container set is currently on major sale for only $40. Just make sure to tick the $9.99 off coupon box before adding it to your cart.

To buy: 18-Piece Glass Pyrex Set $40 with $10 off coupon (was $50); amazon.com

The set comes with one 7-cup round, one 6-cup rectangle, two 4-cup round, two 3-cup rectangle, two 2-cup round, and one 1-cup round glass containers. Each container also comes with its own BPA-free lid. As an added bonus, many of the pieces are able to be nested inside larger pieces to save you storage space. All of the pieces are microwave, freezer, dishwasher and oven safe.

Pyrex is a brand that's been around for what feels like forever and for good reason—they're durable, high quality and beloved by many. Reviewers often rave saying things like "these are the best containers I've ever had" and that they "are so sturdy, [and] don’t chip". Multiple people also commented that they'd accidentally dropped a container and were surprised to see it didn't break.

So if one of your New Year's resolutions was living a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle, this is a deal too good to pass up.