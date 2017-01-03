9 Things People With Psoriatic Arthritis Want You to Know

The first reaction many people have after they’re diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis is, I have what? Family and friends often share in the patient’s surprise and confusion. The fact is, other than healthcare professionals, few people know much about the autoimmune disease—but those who have it quickly become experts.

"There are still generally a lot of people who don’t know this condition exists," says Alexis R. Ogdie, MD, director of the Psoriatic Arthritis Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. "[But] I think more and more people know about it as they begin to educate themselves about the disease."

Like its name suggests, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of arthritis. Dr. Ogdie explains that one of the tip-offs for doctors that a patient has psoriatic arthritis is if they already have psoriasis (10% to 20% of psoriasis patients eventually develop psoriatic arthritis). Both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are autoimmune diseases, meaning the immune system attacks parts of the body (in the case of psoriatic arthritis, the joints). People with psoriatic arthritis often experience pain, swelling, and stiffness in their joints and tendons, as well as fatigue, eye irritation, changes to the skin and nails, and reduced range of motion. For many patients, it’s a long journey to get a diagnosis, find medications that offer relief, and cope with symptoms that can vary day to day. Here, people with psoriatic arthritis tell us what they want others to know about living with the disease.