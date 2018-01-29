11 Signs You Could Have Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a disease that kicks skin-cell production into overdrive. New cells surface in a matter of days, instead of weeks, piling up faster than they’re shed. With plaque psoriasis, the most common type of this skin condition, rapid skin-cell renewal creates scaly, raised patches, called plaques, on the skin’s surface.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, meaning the body’s own immune system is somehow tricked into attacking healthy cells. In the case of psoriasis, this process causes the skin to become scaly and inflamed.

Why does this happen? It’s clear that the genes you inherit play a role, since psoriasis tends to run in families. But even if you have a genetic predisposition, it doesn’t mean you will develop the skin condition. Scientists think something in your environment–be it stress, injury, infection, medication, or weather (particularly extremely cold or dry air)–must trigger or worsen symptoms.

Every person’s psoriasis experience is unique, explains Brian Keegan, MD, PhD, of Windsor Dermatology and the Psoriasis Treatment Center of Central New Jersey. “Psoriasis can start slow and can even be difficult to diagnose in its early or limited stages or can present full-blown, affecting more than 20% of the body in a few weeks,” he says. There’s “no standard or predictable way” that this skin condition occurs.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of psoriasis in its many forms may help you recognize this common skin disorder. Dr. Keegan urges psoriasis sufferers to start treatment as soon as possible because “ignoring your condition can lead to more serious complications.” Left untreated, psoriasis may contribute to issues with your heart, liver, blood vessels, and more, he says. Here’s what to look for.