Which Foods to Eat and Avoid if You Have Psoriasis

Anyone who has psoriasis knows just how uncomfortable it can be. The skin condition, which is actually an autoimmune disease, occurs when skin cells grow and appear on the outer surface of the skin at an accelerated rate. The result? Raised patches of dry red, white, or silvery skin that can feel itchy or even painful.

What most people don’t realize is that there are five different forms of the chronic disease, the most common of which is called plaque psoriasis. But what actually causes the uncomfortable condition? While it’s not entirely clear, it’s possible that a family history of the disease, as well as lifestyle factors like smoking and obesity, can raise one’s risk of psoriasis.

While you may not be able to do anything about your family’s genetics, you can certainly take smart steps to stay healthy and lower your risk of psoriasis. For one, ditch your cigarette habit stat. Next, eat the right kinds of foods to keep your body at a healthy weight.

Not sure which foods will best serve you (pun intended)? We’ve got you covered. In this video, we show you the best and worst foods to eat if you have psoriasis.

From fish that’s filled with healthy omega-3 fatty acids (like salmon, mackerel, and sardines) to fiber-rich whole grains and antioxidant-heavy blueberries, we’re highlighting the foods you should put on your plate, plus ones to leave behind at the grocery store, if you have psoriasis.