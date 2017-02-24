When you have psoriasis, it's essential to find shampoos, lotions, and cleansers that will manage your symptoms and soothe your skin. Here, top dermatologists reveal the products they frequently recommend to their psoriasis patients.

People with psoriasis know that it's more than "just a skin condition." The chronic autoimmune disease causes cells to build up rapidly on the surface of the skin, leaving red, inflamed, scaly patches. The patches can be itchy and sore, and sometimes they even crack and bleed.

There's no cure for psoriasis, which affects up to 7.5 million people in the United States, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. But it is treatable. In addition to prescription drugs (both oral and topical), light therapy, and vitamin D supplementation, choosing the right over-the-counter skin care products can make a huge difference in a psoriasis sufferer's quality of life.

When shopping for cleansers, shampoos, and lotions, look for products made specifically for sensitive and dry skin, says Stacy Chimento, MD, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist. “People with psoriasis can develop worsening of psoriasis or more inflammation if the skin gets too irritated,” she says.

The type of product you buy isn’t the only thing to be aware of. The way you apply the products to your skin, and how often you do so, can also affect your symptoms. “No matter what cleanser you are using, do not bathe more than once daily, do not use loofahs, sponges, or cloths, and do not scrub your skin,” says Kally Papantoniou, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY.

With ultra-hydrating ingredients and no irritating dyes, perfumes, or chemicals, these 12 skin care products are ideal for people with psoriasis.