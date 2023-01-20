11 Products Under $20 That Will Finally Soothe Those Cracked, Dry Heels

Most of us have to deal with some dry, itchy skin in the winter months, which can leave us reaching for a tube of moisturizer or chapstick several times a day. According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, this can be caused by everything from “cold weather with low humidity, over-scrubbing, [using] the wrong cleanser, or [even] exposure to skin allergies or irritants.” But for those of us who deal with dry skin year-round—and, in particular, dry heels—treating the problem can be a whole other beast entirely.

That’s because dry heels aren’t just an occasional nuisance you can treat overnight with any ‘ole lotion from the drugstore. Instead, we’re talking about layers of dead skin that become so dry and damaged over time they can literally crack, causing painful fissures that bother you throughout the day. They’re also pretty rough to the touch, which isn’t exactly what most of us want our feet to feel like.

Luckily, there are lots of products out there that people swear gets rid of those rhinoceros heels. We scoured Amazon for some of the top-rated items people swear by when it comes to soothing dry, cracked heels, and we turned up some real gems—many of which are now on sale, and all of which are under $20.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet

Amazon

There’s a reason why this item is one of Amazon’s top-sellers every month. This thick, concentrated foot cream creates a strong protective layer around the heel to help combat moisture loss and repair even the worst cases of dry, cracked feet. It has over 74,000 customer reviews, with some people even calling it a “miracle” product. Most suggest applying it twice a day and then covering your foot with a sock. Within a few days to a week, you should start to see noticeable differences.

To buy: O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8; amazon.com

Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File and Callus Remover

Amazon

Creams and lotions are a big part of restoring heel moisture, but before you apply any, consider using one of these tools to remove layers of dead skin. Yes, it kinda looks like a cheese grater, and yes, that’s kinda gross when you really think about it … but more than 93,000 Amazon customers can’t stop raving about it, and that’s gotta count for something. Reviewers have called it “highly effective,” saying it produces “insane results” for a pretty low price.

To buy: Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File and Callus Remover $10 (was $15); amazon.com

Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack)

Amazon

Like it or not, dry feet aren’t pretty—and neither are many of the solutions for it. Enter, this lavender-scented foot mask. It might feel like a luxurious spa treatment in the moment, but buckle up! Over the next 1 to 2 weeks, you’ll start to really see them work their magic, as layers of dead skin literally peel off your feet to reveal baby-soft skin underneath. It’s definitely not a glamorous process, but it’s one that thousands of people say is well worth it.

To buy: Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) $10; amazon.com

Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment

Amazon

Since soothing your dry heels is all about restoring moisture to the source, these gel socks are another must-have for your arsenal. Slip them on after lotioning up your heels to encourage skin repair and keep moisture locked in. Customers say they love how well these work, but also appreciate the breathability they offer your toes throughout the day and night.

To buy: Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks $14 (was $15); amazon.com

Urea Callus Remover Hand & Foot Cream

Amazon

If you’re looking for something heavy duty, this is it. Thousands of Amazon reviewers said they actually turned to this cream after their doctor recommended it, and were pleasantly surprised when it worked like a charm. One person called it “amazing” and declared it their “new go-to,” while someone else said it’s been “the only stuff that has ever worked” for their rough feet. The all-natural, dermatologist-tested cream is made right here in the USA, containing 40% urea and 2% salicylic acid. It’s also enriched with ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera, and coconut oil, which give it a fresh scent.

To buy: Urea Callus Remover Hand & Foot Cream $16 (was $20); amazon.com

Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair

Amazon

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the name of this stuff pretty much says it all. Inside, you’ll find a 1-ounce package of intensive foot repair ointment, which contains a combo of exfoliating, softening, and moisturizing ingredients, all approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Not only does it promise to show results in just one day, but thousands of Amazon customers have left reviews saying that it really does deliver what it promises.

To buy: Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair $8 (was $10); amazon.com

Flexitol Heel Balm

Amazon

This stuff has a near-perfect rating on Amazon, thanks to its clinically-proven ability to soften heels in no time. It has a thick and concentrated lotion formula that’s made to work fast and (best of all) isn’t greasy. Plus, even though it’s made for the feet, many customers said they’ve also used it on other chronically dry areas, including their hands and elbows.

To buy: Flexitol Heel Balm $9 (was $14); amazon.com

Dr. Scholl’s Cracked Heel Repair Balm

Amazon

Unlike a lot of other cracked heel products, this one isn’t a lotion, but a thick balm you can literally roll on yourself (kind of like a glue stick!). It’s made with highly nourishing ingredients to hydrate, soothe, and repair damaged skin, and is being praised on Amazon for finally getting people “sandal-ready” for spring and summer. “It’s what I’ve been searching for!” wrote one reviewer.

To buy: Dr. Scholl’s Cracked Heel Repair Balm $7 (was $10); amazon.com

Curel Foot Therapy

Amazon

If you’re looking for something you might be able to buy at your local drugstore, this specially-formulated cream from Curel could do the trick. One customer called the cream “heaven,” while another called it a “heavy hitter” among other hydrating lotions. It also promises to penetrate the skin and soothe dry heels in just two days, which multiple Amazon reviewers confirmed.

To buy: Curel Foot Therapy $6 (was $8); amazon.com

Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength

Amazon

Not all callus removers are created equal. This one is actually designed to be used in conjunction with other callus remover tools, like the “cheese grater” or the mechanical foot file. That said, it will definitely increase your results. Apply the formula after soaking your feet and let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes. After you rinse off, use a foot scrubber or callous remover, and prepare to be amazed as endless layers of skin fall off.

To buy: Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength $15 (was $20); amazon.com

Bare August Glass Foot File

Amazon

This pretty little foot scrubber will almost make you forget that what you’re about to do is … well, kinda gross! It’s a less abrasive approach to foot filing than some other tools, which makes it ideal for people with sensitive skin issues. And since it works like a pumice stone, you can use it on wet or dry feet (in or out of the shower) to whittle down calluses and smooth any rough areas.

To buy: Bare August Glass Foot File $13 with extra $1 off coupon (was $22); amazon.com