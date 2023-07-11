News The 60 Best Prime Day Deals on Top Health and Wellness Gear Shop major discounts from popular brands like Dyson, Apple, Fitbit, Oral-B, and more. By Phoebe Sklansky Phoebe Sklansky Phoebe Sklansky is an Associate Commerce Editor with experience covering all things lifestyle, wellness, and family. health's editorial guidelines Updated on July 11, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Reese Herrington One of the biggest shopping events of the year is finally here, and with it comes tons of massive deals on some of the best health and wellness items out there. (Even ones that rarely go on sale.) Amazon Prime Day started at 3 a.m. EST on July 11 and only runs through 3 a.m. EST on July 13, so you’ll want to start shopping ASAP before all of the top deals are gone (or worse, sold out). To participate, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, but if you’re not one already, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial. And once you’re a member, you’ll gain access to exclusive members-only deals and other perks, like free one- or two-day shipping. From a NordicTrack treadmill that’s $200 off to an Oral-B electric toothbrush that’s 50 percent off to a discounted Dyson air purifier and fan, there are tons of options for upgrading your workout routine, supplementing your skincare regimen, or making your home a cleaner, healthier space. Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness and Workout Equipment Amazon No matter where or how you prefer to work out, there are tons of deals on fitness gear and equipment to help you on your wellness journey. If you’re searching for an upgrade to your home gym, there’s a smart rowing machine for nearly half off, a NordicTrack treadmill that’s $200 off, and a majorly discounted adjustable weight bench. And to soothe your sore muscles after you exercise, several top massage guns are on sale, including ones from Theragun and Flyby. NordicTrack T Series Treadmill, $599 (was $799) Theragun Mini 2.0 Massage Gun, $139 (was $199) Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells, $349 (was $549) Flyby F1Pro Massage Gun, $45 (was $60) Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Rowing Machine, $210 (was $399) Niceday Mini Stair Stepper, $60 with on-site coupon (was $110) Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench, $115 with on-site coupon (was $240) Best Prime Day Deals on Healthy Home Items Amazon Keeping the space around you healthy is just as important as how you move and fuel your body. To make your cleaning routine easier, you can score an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $250 off and the brand’s robot mop for $200 off, or opt for a discounted handheld cordless model from Dyson. And now more than ever, you’ll want to be breathing in clean air, so we recommend shopping for one of the many air purifiers on sale, like Dyson’s air purifier and fan combo. iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum, $350 (was $600) Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier and Fan, $500 (was $650) iRobot Brava Jet m6 Robot Mop, $300 (was $500) Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier, $159 (was $340) Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket, $61 on July 12 only (was $110) Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier, $45 (was $60) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349 or $300 exclusive for Prime members (was $470) Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers & Smartwatches Amazon If you’d like to track your workout activity, measure body metrics, or simply log your steps, tons of smartwatches and fitness trackers from top brands are on sale. If you’re the rugged, outdoorsy type, you’ll love the Garmin Fenix GX Pro, which has a built-in GPS and is $230 off. And for fitness lovers, the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker is over 15 percent off and has plenty of features to offer. But if fashion’s more your thing, check out the stylish yet functional Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch. Garmin Forerunner Smartwatch, $204 (was $350) Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker, $125 (was $150) Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch, $210 (was $295) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, $420 (was $650) Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch, $100 (was $120) Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker, $100 (was $130) Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch, $150 (was $250) Best Prime Day Deals on Headphones and Electronics Amazon It doesn’t matter if you’re listening to pump-up jams during a workout or a relaxing playlist while you unwind for the night, a high-quality of headphones or earbuds is a must-have. Right now, tons of Apple products are on sale, including the AirPod Max for $100 off and AirPod Pros for $50 off. Plus, there are deals from Samsung and Sennheiser. The tech deals don’t stop with headphones, though: You can also score a discounted waterproof portable JBL speaker for, and Prime members can snag a Fire HD 10 Tablet for $100 off. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $200 (was $249) Ring Video Doorbell 3, $150 (was $200) Apple AirPods Max, $450 (was $550) JBL Go 2 Portable Speaker, $28 (was $40) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $98 (was $150) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $99 (was $129) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $90 exclusive for Prime members (was $190) Sennheiser HD Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $100 (was $200) Best Prime Day Deals on Activewear Amazon Hit the gym in style with these great deals on activewear and athleisure. From a pair of Alo leggings that are nearly $100 off to discounted Adidas track pants, you’ll be all set for your next workout. For lounging around and recovering after, there’s a pair of Hanes joggers for 62 percent off, and for a chilly early morning jog, layer up with the Amazon best-selling women’s athletic jacket. Alo High-Waist Vapor Leggings, starting at $32 (was $128) Neleus Women’s Capri Leggings (3-Pack), starting at $38 (was $81) Hanes French Terry Joggers, starting at $13 (was $34) Adidas Men’s Tiro 21 Track Pants, $25 (was $50) Under Armour Crossback Sports Bra, starting at $14 (was $35) JWJ Men’s Running Shorts, starting at $19 (was $33) Under Armour Women’s Tech V-Neck T-Shirt, starting at $14 (was $25) Gihuo Full-Zip Workout Jacket, $24 (was $42) Best Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Shoes Amazon Give your feet a break with these ultra-comfy sneakers and sandals. Deals include a pair of Adidas running shoes that’s over 50 percent off, a pair of stylish Cole Haan kicks for more than half off, and options from popular brands like Brooks, Chaco, and Puma. Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam 2.0 Running Shoe, starting at $30 (was $75) Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoe, starting at $70 (was $110) Cole Haan Mens’ Crosscourt II Sneaker, starting at $56 (was $150) Chaco Women’z ZX2 Classic, starting at $49 (was $100) Puma Women’s Carina Sneaker, starting at $36 (was $70) Best Prime Day Deals on Healthy Food, Drinks, and Kitchenware Amazon Eating healthy food can get expensive, so when there are huge sales like these, it’s time to stock up. With deals from Ninja, Olipop, and more, you can put the best things in your body for less, and you prep them with the best appliances, thanks to a discounted NutriBullet blender and Ninja air fryer. NutriBullet RX Blender, $116 (was $160) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130) Hamilton Beach Juice & Blend Machine, $70 (was $100) Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, $33 (was $50) Olipop The Sampler Variety Pack, $34, (was $45) Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags (4-Pack), $38 (was $55) Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier, $18 (was $25) Best Prime Day Deals on Oral Care and Personal Hygiene Amazon Take good care of yourself (and your wallet) with oral care deals like an Oral-B electric toothbrush for 50 percent off or a Waterpik water flosser that’s 20 percent off. Plus, there are great deals on DivaCups and beard trimmers, too. Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush, $100 (was 200) Waterpik Advanced Water Flosser, $80 (was $100) Diva Reusable Menstrual Cup, $32 (was $40) Oral-B iO Series 8 Electric Toothbrush, $170 (was $250) Brightup 19-Piece Beard Trimming Set, $36 (was $59) Best Prime Day Deals on Skincare and Beauty Amazon The best in beauty rarely goes on sale, so we’re excited to see the Solawave wand for a massive 40 percent off and the TheraFace PRO skin massager for $60 off. And, you can take care of your hair with 20 percent off of Ouai products, including their popular leave-in conditioner. Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle, $113 (was $189) TheraFace PRO Percussive Skincare Device, $339 (was $399) Ouai Leave-in Conditioner, $24 (was $30) Rael Collagen Facial Sheet Masks, $12 (was $17) Pantene New Lengths Regimen Kit, $30 (was $37)