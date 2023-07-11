The 60 Best Prime Day Deals on Top Health and Wellness Gear

One of the biggest shopping events of the year is finally here, and with it comes tons of massive deals on some of the best health and wellness items out there. (Even ones that rarely go on sale.) Amazon Prime Day started at 3 a.m. EST on July 11 and only runs through 3 a.m. EST on July 13, so you’ll want to start shopping ASAP before all of the top deals are gone (or worse, sold out). To participate, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, but if you’re not one already, you can still sign up for a 30-day free trial. And once you’re a member, you’ll gain access to exclusive members-only deals and other perks, like free one- or two-day shipping.

From a NordicTrack treadmill that’s $200 off to an Oral-B electric toothbrush that’s 50 percent off to a discounted Dyson air purifier and fan, there are tons of options for upgrading your workout routine, supplementing your skincare regimen, or making your home a cleaner, healthier space.

Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness and Workout Equipment

No matter where or how you prefer to work out, there are tons of deals on fitness gear and equipment to help you on your wellness journey. If you’re searching for an upgrade to your home gym, there’s a smart rowing machine for nearly half off, a NordicTrack treadmill that’s $200 off, and a majorly discounted adjustable weight bench. And to soothe your sore muscles after you exercise, several top massage guns are on sale, including ones from Theragun and Flyby.

Best Prime Day Deals on Healthy Home Items

Keeping the space around you healthy is just as important as how you move and fuel your body. To make your cleaning routine easier, you can score an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $250 off and the brand’s robot mop for $200 off, or opt for a discounted handheld cordless model from Dyson. And now more than ever, you’ll want to be breathing in clean air, so we recommend shopping for one of the many air purifiers on sale, like Dyson’s air purifier and fan combo.

Best Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers & Smartwatches

If you’d like to track your workout activity, measure body metrics, or simply log your steps, tons of smartwatches and fitness trackers from top brands are on sale. If you’re the rugged, outdoorsy type, you’ll love the Garmin Fenix GX Pro, which has a built-in GPS and is $230 off. And for fitness lovers, the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker is over 15 percent off and has plenty of features to offer. But if fashion’s more your thing, check out the stylish yet functional Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch.

Best Prime Day Deals on Headphones and Electronics

It doesn’t matter if you’re listening to pump-up jams during a workout or a relaxing playlist while you unwind for the night, a high-quality of headphones or earbuds is a must-have. Right now, tons of Apple products are on sale, including the AirPod Max for $100 off and AirPod Pros for $50 off. Plus, there are deals from Samsung and Sennheiser.

The tech deals don’t stop with headphones, though: You can also score a discounted waterproof portable JBL speaker for, and Prime members can snag a Fire HD 10 Tablet for $100 off.

Best Prime Day Deals on Activewear

Hit the gym in style with these great deals on activewear and athleisure. From a pair of Alo leggings that are nearly $100 off to discounted Adidas track pants, you’ll be all set for your next workout. For lounging around and recovering after, there’s a pair of Hanes joggers for 62 percent off, and for a chilly early morning jog, layer up with the Amazon best-selling women’s athletic jacket.

Best Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Shoes

Give your feet a break with these ultra-comfy sneakers and sandals. Deals include a pair of Adidas running shoes that’s over 50 percent off, a pair of stylish Cole Haan kicks for more than half off, and options from popular brands like Brooks, Chaco, and Puma.

Best Prime Day Deals on Healthy Food, Drinks, and Kitchenware

Eating healthy food can get expensive, so when there are huge sales like these, it’s time to stock up. With deals from Ninja, Olipop, and more, you can put the best things in your body for less, and you prep them with the best appliances, thanks to a discounted NutriBullet blender and Ninja air fryer.

Best Prime Day Deals on Oral Care and Personal Hygiene

Take good care of yourself (and your wallet) with oral care deals like an Oral-B electric toothbrush for 50 percent off or a Waterpik water flosser that’s 20 percent off. Plus, there are great deals on DivaCups and beard trimmers, too.

Best Prime Day Deals on Skincare and Beauty

The best in beauty rarely goes on sale, so we’re excited to see the Solawave wand for a massive 40 percent off and the TheraFace PRO skin massager for $60 off. And, you can take care of your hair with 20 percent off of Ouai products, including their popular leave-in conditioner.