If you work at a desk, whether at home or in an office, you may be looking to mix up your routine in front of the computer with a standing desk or walking pad.

“An under-desk walking pad has many health benefits, such as promoting a healthy weight, lowering blood pressure, reducing risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and helping to maintain strong bones,” comments Haley Perlus, a sports and performance psychology Ph.D. “Exercise can also help reduce stress, improving your mood. As a result of the brain releasing endorphins, it boosts your mood, decreasing anxious thoughts.”

While under-desk treadmills have obvious benefits of helping you get your steps in during your work day, swapping to a standing desk can bring major benefits too. For instance, according to UCLA Health, standing instead of sitting at your desk can burn 20% more calories during your workday, reduces lower back strain, and promotes increased muscle activity. Other benefits to standing more during your work day include improving your posture and circulation, all while boosting energy and mood, adds Perlus.

Not too shabby, right? Equally not shabby are these awesome Presidents Day Sales on standing desks, standing desk converters, and walking pads that you can use for work or home.



Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill

Sunny Health is a name synonymous with quality in the fitness product world, so you know you’re getting a professional product with this walking pad. Plus, you can choose some helpful add-ons if you’d like, such as arm exercises or a built-in standing desk so you can have an all-in-one workstation. The walking pad thread is 39L x 14W in and you can hit up to a max speed of 3.75 miles/hour on this bad boy.

“This treadmill is perfect for home walking!” OR nurse and beauty vlogger Meaghan Saelens tells Health. She uses her treadmill at home to fit in even more steps after her work shifts. “I set this up right in front of my TV and can easily store it away when needed!” Saelens adds.

To buy: Sunny Health & Fitness Slim Walking Pad Treadmill, $300 (was $370); amazon.com



WALKINGPAD A1 Pro Smart Walk Folding Treadmill

I bought this folding treadmill at the recommendation of another full-time freelancer and it’s been a great buy. It folds up neatly under my desk when I’m not using it (allowing me to just leave it under my desk 24/7 but still have enough room to fit my chair when I want to sit!), is sturdy yet sleek, and tracks my steps accurately.

To buy: WALKINGPAD A1 Pro Smart Walk Folding Treadmill, $500 with $50 off coupon (was $550); amazon.com

C2 Double Folding Walking Pad Treadmill with Smart Sensors

This option has a somewhat nicer price tag and uses the same KS Fit app as the A1 Pro walking pad, so you can control your speed, see your stats, and power up the treadmill remotely. What’s super cool about this walking pad, however, is that it features “Smart Sensors” that claim to automatically sense your walking pace and automatically increase or decrease your speed for you.

To buy: C2 Double Folding Walking Pad Treadmill, $421 (was $500); walmart.com

REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill

This walking pad comes highly rated, with over 1.9K reviews on Amazon and nearly 5 stars—and happens to be majorly discounted right now. It’s 52"D x 25"W x 42"H, can reach up to 7.5 miles per hour, so you can also use it for jogging if you’d like, and if you're not using it at your desk, you can raise the optional handlebar for better security. Plus, it’s safety first thanks to a tether clip that will auto-shut the pad off in an emergency.

“From two weeks of experience, I’ve found that treadmill desking has been a nice change of routine for me and a great way to stay active during the day while working from home,” wrote one reviewer who claimed to enjoy the treadmill pad so much his girlfriend also got one for herself.

To buy: REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill, $318 with $50 off coupon (was $480); amazon.com

CITYSPORTS Walking Pad Treadmill

Not only is this walking pad a great deal right now at $90 off, but it also comes with some pretty cool features, like built-in Bluetooth speakers, an LED display with real-time calorie counting, and a magnesium alloy frame that can accommodate up to 265 pounds. It doesn’t fold, but it has wheels and a slim design and reviewers note that it’s easy to move around, even in small spaces.

“I purchased this last month to try and get more steps in during the day while at my desk and am so happy with it!” said one satisfied Amazon reviewer. “It's really light and easy to maneuver in my smaller office.”

To buy: CITYSPORTS Walking Pad Treadmill, $300 (was $390); amazon.com

Loring Adjustable Height Standing Desk with Hand Crank

If you’re looking for a standing desk for your office to pair with your walking pad or just want to switch up positions from sitting all day, check out this adjustable hand-crank-operated desk from Target. You can adjust the height anywhere from 28.66” all the way up to 48.35" and it can hold up to 121 pounds on top.

And if you’re new to the idea of standing while working, just know that you can take it slow and alternate periods of standing and sitting during your workday as you find your own flow and what works best for you. A 2019 study of UK office workers found that some employees reported that standing actually helped them work on more cognitively-demanding tasks while others found that less focused tasks were best saved for standing.

To buy: Loring Adjustable Height Standing Desk Crank, $150 (was $200); target.com

Electric Adjustable Standing Desk w/USB Port

If a hand crank is not exactly your style, this electric standing desk offers plenty of convenient features—you can adjust the desk with the simple press of a button to 1 of 2 different preset heights of your choosing, plus it has a built-in USB port so you can keep anything you need charging within arm’s reach as well. The desk will adjust anywhere from 28'' to 46.5'' and the worktop is 55'' x 28'', so it has plenty of room for all your work supplies. Plus, we kind of love the black and wood design as well as the convenient hook for hanging headphones.

To buy: Electric Adjustable Standing Desk w/USB Port, $275 (was $570); target.com

VIVO Standing Desk Converter with Keyboard Tray

If you already have a desk you like, but want the option to stand up or walk on a treadmill at times without getting a whole new desk, you’ll want to look at getting a standing desk converter, like this best-seller on Amazon with over 11,000 reviews.

The key to a standing desk converter is a separate keyboard tray underneath the computer slot; when you’re standing, it’s super important that your arms are resting comfortably and not strained too high or too low. “While typing, whether sitting or standing, forearms should be parallel to the ground, elbows at about 90 degrees, and feet flat on the floor,” Perlus explains.

He also recommends that while using a standing desk or a walking pad, you keep the chest open with the shoulders back and adjust your computer screen to be at eye level and positioned from the eyes about the same distance as the screen size. “For example, a 17-inch screen should be 17 inches away from the eyes,” he adds.

To buy: VIVO Standing Desk Converter with Keyboard Tray, $140 (was $200); amazon.com