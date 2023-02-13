What to Buy News & Deals Presidents' Day Sales on Mattresses, Pillows, and Toppers Have Dropped—and the Savings Are Huge Score monumental savings on bed essentials from Layla, Avocado, Helix, Casper, Purple, Tuft and Needle, Leesa, and more. By Lauren Levy Published on February 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Health / Jaclyn Mastropasqua As you get ready to head into Presidents' Day weekend 2023 and enjoy all of the sales that come with it, you might want to take this opportunity to prioritize your body and where it spends a chunk of time: in bed. To help improve your sleep as well as your spine alignment while you try to snooze, retailers are offering savings across mattresses, pillows, and mattress toppers. From brand favorites like Avocado, Layla, Casper, and Helix, we scouted some of the best Presidents Day price drops happening right now to help you save. Best Mattress Sales Nordstrom Whether you prefer a softer or firmer mattress, shop a variety of styles including hybrid and cooling options. Plus with specific retailers’ promo codes, you can even enjoy added bonuses like free pillows to really help you drift off to slumberland. Tuft and Needle Original 9.5-Inch Mattress $492 – $921 (was $745–$1,395); nordstrom.com Avocado Green Mattress (Queen) $1,799 with code SAVE10 (was $1,999); avocadogreenmattress.com Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress $1,373 with the code PD35 (was $2,111); bearmattress.com Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress (Queen) $2599 (was $2999); purple.com Helix Midnight Mattress (Queen) $1,030 with the code PDS25 plus 2 free Dream Pillows (was $1,374 for mattress ad $150 for the pillows); helixsleep.com Casper Element Mattress (Queen) $591 (was $695); casper.com Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress (Queen) $591 (was $695); leesa.com Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (Queen) $699 (was $1,049); nectarsleep.com Layla Hybrid Mattress $1,499 (was $1,699); laylasleep.com Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress (Queen) $3,509 with code SAVE10 (was $3,899); avocadogreenmattress.com Best Pillow Sales Nectar One size definitely does not fit all when it comes to pillows. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or deal with chronic neck pain, there's a better pillow fit for everyone. Don’t underestimate the power of a quality pillow—or the power of a quality pillow that you scored for an incredible deal. And considering it's something you use every single day for years, it's definitely worth the investment. Purple Harmony Pillow $161 (was $179); purple.com Tuft and Needle Original Foam Pillow $75 – $90 (was $100 – $120); nordstrom.com Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow $40, or $32 with an extra 20% off coupon right now (was $65); amazon.com Nectar Sleep Resident Pillow $67 (was $100); nectarsleep.com Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for Sleeping (pack of 2) $30 (was $100); amazon.com Avocado Green Bed Pillow (Queen) $116 with code SAVE10 (was $129); avocadogreenmattress.com Layla Memory Foam Pillow $69 (was $89); laylasleep.com Avocado Organic Plush Pillow (Queen) $206 with code SAVE10 (was $229); avocadogreenmattress.com Helix Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Side Sleepers (King) $89 with the code PDS25 (was $119); helixsleep.com Bear Pillow $95 with the code PD35 (was $145); bearmattress.com Best Mattress Topper Sales Layla If you don’t want—or need—to invest in an entirely new mattress, a new mattress pad or topper is the perfect option, and a variety of favorite brands have them on major sale right now. Bear Pro Topper (Queen) $225 with the code PD35 (was $345); bearmattress.com COONP Queen Mattress Topper, Extra Thick Pillow Top (Queen) $75 (was $100); amazon.com Layla Memory Foam Topper $249 (was $349); laylasleep.com Avocado Eco Organic Mattress Topper (Queen) $449 with code SAVE10 (was $499); avocadogreenmattress.com Shop More Health Deals Affordable Home Gym Equipment Everyone Raves About—All Under $30 Our Favorite Waterpik Electric Toothbrush-Water Flosser Combo Is Over $60 Off Right Now This Popular 'Quiet and Compact' Folding Exercise Bike is On Sale for Less Than $140 Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit