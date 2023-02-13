As you get ready to head into Presidents' Day weekend 2023 and enjoy all of the sales that come with it, you might want to take this opportunity to prioritize your body and where it spends a chunk of time: in bed. To help improve your sleep as well as your spine alignment while you try to snooze, retailers are offering savings across mattresses, pillows, and mattress toppers. From brand favorites like Avocado, Layla, Casper, and Helix, we scouted some of the best Presidents Day price drops happening right now to help you save.

Best Mattress Sales

Nordstrom

Whether you prefer a softer or firmer mattress, shop a variety of styles including hybrid and cooling options. Plus with specific retailers’ promo codes, you can even enjoy added bonuses like free pillows to really help you drift off to slumberland.

Best Pillow Sales

Nectar

One size definitely does not fit all when it comes to pillows. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or deal with chronic neck pain, there's a better pillow fit for everyone. Don’t underestimate the power of a quality pillow—or the power of a quality pillow that you scored for an incredible deal. And considering it's something you use every single day for years, it's definitely worth the investment.



Best Mattress Topper Sales

Layla

If you don’t want—or need—to invest in an entirely new mattress, a new mattress pad or topper is the perfect option, and a variety of favorite brands have them on major sale right now.

Shop More Health Deals

Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.

