The Best Presidents Day Sales Are Here On Indoor Bikes, Ellipticals, Rowing Machines, and More

For many this time of year, we’re more than ready to slowly start gaining some extra minutes of daylight. Although the hope is towards longer days and warmer weather, unfortunately for many, that’s not our immediate reality so outdoor workouts aren’t necessarily an option. But whatever the reason, it doesn’t matter because with these Presidents Day sales across home workout must-haves from indoor bikes to ellipticals, you can get fit from where you live.

With deep discounts from popular brands like Bowflex, Sunny Health & Fitness, NordicTrack, and Sole, there are monumental savings to be had right now. Whether you are shopping for a commercial elliptical or your first rower, check out the best Presidents Day 2023 fitness sales going on right now.

Indoor Bikes on Sale

Amazon

You can enjoy your next ride knowing you saved up to 50% off if you grab one of these epic deals.

Rowing Machines on Sale

Dick's Sporting Goods

Whether you pick rowing for the physical or mental health benefits (or both!), select retailers have rowing machines for up to 44% right now.

Ellipticals on Sale

Amazon

For a limited time, you can save up to 57% off a popular elliptical that you can use from the convenience of your home.

More Exercise Accessories on Sale

Amazon

Save up to 63% off on more at-home fitness price drops for Presidents’ Day Weekend.