News & Deals The Best Presidents Day Sales Are Here On Indoor Bikes, Ellipticals, Rowing Machines, and More Score monumental savings on brands like Bowflex, Sunny Health & Fitness, NordicTrack, and Sole. By Lauren Levy Published on February 17, 2023 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. For many this time of year, we're more than ready to slowly start gaining some extra minutes of daylight. Although the hope is towards longer days and warmer weather, unfortunately for many, that's not our immediate reality so outdoor workouts aren't necessarily an option. But whatever the reason, it doesn't matter because with these Presidents Day sales across home workout must-haves from indoor bikes to ellipticals, you can get fit from where you live. With deep discounts from popular brands like Bowflex, Sunny Health & Fitness, NordicTrack, and Sole, there are monumental savings to be had right now. Whether you are shopping for a commercial elliptical or your first rower, check out the best Presidents Day 2023 fitness sales going on right now. Indoor Bikes on Sale Amazon You can enjoy your next ride knowing you saved up to 50% off if you grab one of these epic deals. Bowflex VeloCore Bike $1,000 (was $2,200); bestbuy.com Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series $990 (was $1,199); amazon.com Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike $300 (was $549); amazon.com Cyclace Exercise Bike Stationary 330 Lbs Weight Capacity- Indoor Cycling Bike $255 + $15 off coupon (was $400); amazon.com NordicTrack S10i Exercise Bike $1,000 (was $1,550); dickssportinggoods.com Rowing Machines on Sale Dick's Sporting Goods Whether you pick rowing for the physical or mental health benefits (or both!), select retailers have rowing machines for up to 44% right now. NordicTrack RW600 Rower $1,000 (was $1,600); dickssportinggoods.com Sunny Health & Fitness Obsidian Surge 500 Water Rowing Machine $486 (was $650); amazon.com Sunny Health & Fitness Dual Function Magnetic Rowing Machine With Digital Monitor $211 (was $300); amazon.com XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Exercise Rower $497 (was $603); walmart.com Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine with Extended Slide Rail $225 (was $400); amazon.com Ellipticals on Sale Amazon For a limited time, you can save up to 57% off a popular elliptical that you can use from the convenience of your home. Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine $549 (was $799); amazon.com Sole E35 Elliptical $1,200 (was $2,800); dickssportinggoods.com Sunny Health & Fitness Elite Interactive Series Exercise Elliptical with Exclusive SunnyFit App Enhanced Bluetooth Connectivity $499 when $100 coupon applied (was $800); amazon.com Bowflex M6 Max Trainer $1,500 (was $1,900); dickssportinggoods.com Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine $549 (was $799); amazon.com Sunny Health & Fitness Power Stride Smart Elliptical Cross Trainer Machine $630 (was $700); amazon.com More Exercise Accessories on Sale Amazon Save up to 63% off on more at-home fitness price drops for Presidents' Day Weekend. Sperax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill Desk Treadmill $300 (was $800); amazon.com Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Indoor Stationary Recumbent Exercise Desk Bike $300 (was $400); walmart.com Jaxjox Kettlebell Adjustable Kettlebell $99 (was $250); bestbuy.com Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 $129 (was $199); bestbuy.com