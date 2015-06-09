Zoe Saldana Doesn't Want Her Pre-Pregnancy Body Back

Aren’t you tired of seeing celebs flaunting their flab-free, gravity-defying post-baby bodies—just weeks after pushing out their little bundles of joy?

Yeah, us too. That’s why it’s so refreshing to learn that actress Zoe Saldana (star of the upcoming flicks Infinitely Polar Bear, Nina, and Star Trek 3) is going where few famous new moms have gone before: telling InStyle that she frankly doesn't care about getting her figure back into bangin' shape.

“I don’t want to get back to where I used to be,” said the 37-year-old actress, whose twin boys Bowie Ezio and Cy Aridio are six months old. “I want to feel healthy, and not just fit into the old jeans I used to wear…I’m a woman now. My body has changed forever. It’s softer and stronger.”

RELATED: Burn Calories With Your Baby

Cool, right?

Apparently, she's not the only family member who likes to flout convention. Saldana’s husband, Marco Saldana (formerly Perego), an Italian artist and former pro soccer player, took the actress’s last name after they were married in 2013—even though his wife tried her damnedest to talk him out of it. Recalls Saldana in InStyle: “I told him, ‘If you use my name, you’re going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.’”

But there’s just no dissuading a man in love: “Marco looks up at me and says [in his Italian accent], ‘Ah, Zoe, I don’t give a sheet.’”

RELATED: The 5 Best Things Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Body Positivity