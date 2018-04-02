This Woman Thought She Had Food Poisoning—but She Was Actually About to Give Birth

Imagine calling an ambulance to take you to the hospital with what you thought was terrible food poisoning after eating takeout Chinese food—and instead finding out you were about to pop out a baby.

That's exactly what happened last week to Crystal Gail Amerson, a 29-year-old from Pensacola, Florida. Amerson recounted her story to the Pensacola News Journal, explaining that she woke up with stomach pains and had to keep going to the bathroom . . . and had no clue that she was pregnant with her second child.

“I had Chinese food the night before and I kind of figured maybe I had food poisoning,” she explained. “The stomach pains were just excruciating and I could hardly move.”

Within a couple of hours, Amerson said her situation “escalated so quickly” and that she started having contractions. Other than that, she stated that she had no symptoms of pregnancy. “I gained a little bit of weight, but I think with my first baby I didn’t notice either,” she said. “I never gained that pregnancy shape, really.”

Amerson’s fiance, Brian Westerfield, opened up about their new son’s unusual birth story on a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help the now family of four. “It turned out that we were 37 weeks pregnant, and she delivered our second son, Oliver, shortly after leaving in an ambulance,” he wrote, adding that the newborn and his mom are “healthy and well.”

Woke up this morning to find out Wyatt had a little brother hiding from us ❤ Posted by Brian Westerfield on Sunday, March 25, 2018

You are the weirdest thing that's ever happened to me and I'm ok with that. Posted by Brian Westerfield on Sunday, March 25, 2018

On March 25, the new dad posted photos of baby Oliver with the caption, “Woke up this morning to find out Wyatt had a little brother hiding from us.” A subsequent post said, “You are the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to me and I’m ok with that.”

Five days later, Westerfield provided another update on his family.

“I want to thank everyone who has been there for us during this time, it has been a long week,” he shared on Facebook. “It has taken a tremendous amount of stress off our backs. Oliver came home with us today and is healthy. Wyatt is still being his usual over-energetic self. Glad to have us all together finally. I think we may get to nap in a few days.”