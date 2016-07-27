Why This Fitness Blogger Is Saying #ScrewTheScale

This Instagram star is showing us just how little the number on the scale matters.

Anthea Levi
July 27, 2016

“Screw the scale,” reads the caption of fitness blogger Kelsey Wells’s viral Instagram post. Earlier this week the founder of My Sweat Life and avid practitioner of Kayla Itsines's Bikini Body Guide (BBG) posted three side-by-side photos of her body at different weights to remind her 312,000 followers that the number on the scale doesn't mean much.

The first photo was taken when Wells began the BBG program. "I was 8 weeks post partum and 145 lbs," she says in the caption. In the second photo, she is down to 122 pounds, her original goal and the number at which she could fit into her "skinniest jeans.” In the third and most recent selfie (about 21 months after she took up the BBG program), Wells appears as sculpted as ever, with a defined core and toned arms. The kicker? She’s gained 18 pounds since she reached her goal weight.

“I have gone up two pant sizes and as a matter of fact I ripped those skinny jeans wide open just the other week trying to pull them up over my knees,” Wells explains in her caption. The blogger also notes that although there’s only a 5-pound difference between her starting weight and current weight, her body composition has changed completely. At 140 pounds, she has more muscle mass and less body fat than ever before.

SCREW THE SCALE || I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder.🤗 YOU GUYS. PLEASEEEEEE STOP GETTING HUNG UP ON THE NUMBER ON THE STUPUD SCALE! PLEASE STOP THINKING YOUR WEIGHT EQUALS YOUR PROGRESS AND FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING PLEASE STOP LETTING YOR WEIGHT HAVE ANY AFFECT WHATSOEVER ON YOUR SELF ESTEEM, like I used to. To any of you who are where I once was, please listen to me. I am 5' 7" and weigh 140 lbs. When I first started #bbg I was 8 weeks post partum and 145 lbs. I weighed 130 before getting pregnant, so based on nothing besides my own warped perception, I decided my "goal weight" should be 122 and to fit into my skinniest jeans. Well after a few months of BBG and breastfeeding, I HIT IT and I fit into those size 0 jeans. Well guess what? I HAVE GAINED 18 POUNDS SINCE THEN. EIGHT FREAKING TEEN. Also, I have gone up two pant sizes and as a matter of fact I ripped those skinny jeans wide open just the other week trying to pull them up over my knees.😂 My point?? According to my old self and flawed standards, I would be failing miserably. THANK GOODNESS I finally learned to start measuring my progress by things that matter -- strength, ability, endurance, health, and HAPPINESS. Take progress photos and videos. Record how many push-ups you can do, ect. And if you can, your BFP -- there is only a 5 lb difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY. I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now. I have never been more comfortable in my own skin than I am now. And if I didn't say #screwthescale long ago, I would have gave up on my journey. So to the little teeny tiny voice in the back of my head that still said "😳wtf is this- not 140!?😭😩" last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW. YOU. And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too. #byefelicia 👋🏼🚫⚖ . . #bbgprogress #transformationtuesday #fit #fitness #workout #fitmom #fitchick #fitfam #fitnesstransformation #beforeandafter #sweat #mysweatlife #girlswithmuscle #girlgains #strongnotskinny

A photo posted by Kelsey Wells (@mysweatlife) on

The BBGer's bottom line: Health is measured by strength, ability, and endurancenot a number. Wells writes, “Last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW. YOU. And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too.” Mic drop.

 

