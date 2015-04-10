Watch This Mom of 6 Boys Freak Out When She Learns She's Having a Girl

As a mom to six (yes, six!) boys, Cher Lair is a little outnumbered in her household. Now Lair and her husband Stephen are expecting baby number 7, and they decided to entrust the secret of their baby's gender to two friends, who were charged with making a gender reveal cake (and shooting video) for the big surprise, according to the YouTube page where it was posted.

RELATED: Do These 5 Things Really Influence a Baby’s Gender?

As Lair excitedly cuts through the frosting, she can barely handle the suspense. When she discovers the pink cake inside, she's so shocked that she’s finally carrying a girl that she screams and falls into her family’s arms.

“Are they kidding? Is this a joke?” Lair told ABC 11, the family's local news station in Apex, North Carolina. “Initially, on baby three and four I’m thinking ‘There’ll be a girl at some point. They can’t all be boys.’ But after four and five and six, you’re kinda thinking, ‘Yeah, they can.'"

Now she’s thrilled that her dream for a girl will come true in August. “We’re a boy house for sure. I want to have that mommy-daughter thing, to take her to Cinderella, for pedicures and manicures, and shop for a prom dress. I’ve wanted that,” she told ABC 11.

Hilariously, her sons have mixed feelings about this new addition. Campbell Lair, 9, is excited, adding, “I like my brothers but I’m tired of all the dog piles.” But his 5-year-old brother Houston was not pleased with the news. “I ran out the door,” he said. “I’m sick of girls.”

RELATED: 10 Ways to Boost Your Odds of Getting Pregnant