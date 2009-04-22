Tuscan Turkey Burger



Getty Images

Original Publication from Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom's Healthy Eating Guide by Frances Largeman-Roth, RD Copyright 2009. Published by Sourcebooks, Inc.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Makes 4 to 5 servings

1 lb. 99% fat-free ground turkey breast

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp shredded Parmesan cheese

½ tsp fresh or ¼ tsp dried thyme leaves

2 tsp aged balsamic vinegar

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp pepper

4 1-ounce slices asiago cheese

1 cup arugula

4 whole-wheat buns

1. Spray a large, nonstick skillet or grill pan with cooking spray. Set on a burner.

2. In a large bowl, mix the first 8 ingredients with clean hands. Using a ½ cup measure, form burgers into patties and transfer to a plate. Wash your hands.

3. Heat the skillet over high heat and add burgers to the skillet (do not reuse the plate that held the raw burgers). Cook on each side 5 to 6 minutes, slightly flattening with a spatula. Using a meat thermometer, check that the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

4. Top each burger with a slice or the asiago cheese and allow to melt, about 2 minutes. Toast the buns while the cheese is melting.

5. Use a spatula to place each burger on a bun. Top with ¼ cup arugula and the condiments of your choice. Serve hot.

Calories 377; Fat 15 g (Sat 7 g, Mono 2 g, Poly 1 g); Cholesterol 76 mg; Protein 40 g; Carbohydrate 26 g; Sugars 4 g; Fiber 4 g; Iron 3 mg; Sodium 873 mg; Calcium 336 mg; Folate 26 mcg; Beta-Carotene 294 mcg; Biotin 3 mcg; Zinc 1 mg