The Surprise Pregnancy Announcement That Will Warm Your Heart

Ready to just melt? A couple from Minneapolis, Minnesota, has gone viral for quite possibly the cutest surprise pregnancy announcement video ever.

It starts off in the most unassuming of locations: a photo booth at a local pizzeria. As the pair are gearing up to take their first photo, however, the wife pulls out a teeny hat with the word "Baby" written on the front.

As you can imagine, the unsuspecting husband is pretty confused at first—oblivious, actually. Once he takes a better look at the hat, he goes from recognition to happy disbelief to tears of joy. Since the video was posted on Christmas Eve, it's gotten more than 10 million views.

Turns out taking snaps in photobooths is a tradition that traces back to the couple's first date, according to the YouTube page belonging to the woman in the video, Jessica Devins, making the venue perfect for the announcement. And apparently, she'd been planning for months how she'd make the big reveal when the time came.

She wrote on the video page, "For those who have been asking, I actually started taping my iPhone to the front wall of photo booths to capture video of our silly faces a few months ago. That way he wouldn't be suspicious when I was finally able to share the happy news."