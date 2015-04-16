That Super-Slim Pregnant Model Had a Big Baby Boy

Still waiting 👼.. #9months A photo posted by 🍔SARAH STAGE (@sarahstage) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:00am PDT



You can't judge a baby by the belly: That's the lesson a whole lot of people learned this week when L.A. model Sarah Stage gave birth to an 8-pound, 7-ounce baby boy, James Hunter.

Stage's Instagram selfies of her in lingerie flaunting an itty-bitty baby bump went viral, with commenters expressing concern about the health of her unborn child. "That is disturbing," noted one. "Does your baby have room to move? Not healthy for your little one."

Stage, 30, maintained that she'd been doing everything right, eating nutritiously, working out twice a week, and gaining an appropriate amount of weight for a preggo person. The pregnancy shaming shocked her: "I don't know how someone could say something like that to a pregnant woman," she told Good Morning America.

And now, hopefully America's armchair ob-gyns will realize that the shape of a woman's stomach doesn't really reveal anything about her pregnancy. Although one thing will probably never change: people making boy/girl predictions based on the size and location of your bump.

