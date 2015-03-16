The Surprisingly Awesome Message Behind Hilary Duff's Bikini Selfie

Hey #moms #westillgotit ❤️ #loveyourbod A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 15, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

Hilary Duff posted a selfie yesterday, rocking a little black bikini and some seriously sculpted abs. Cue the annoyance: another celebrity, another bikini selfie. Though we can’t help but support this one, thanks to its ample use of upbeat hashtags.

In the caption, the actress and mother of almost 3-year-old son Luca wrote: Hey #moms #westillgotit #loveyourbod

So to that we say: #heckyes. Encouraging moms to have body love and self confidence is definitely something we can get behind, especially considering the 27-year-old’s levelheadedness when it came to losing her own baby weight.

“Everyone was so hard on me because it took me a year and a half to get my body back!” Duff told Health in her December cover story. “The second I had Luca, I went to go get my hair blown out at the salon, and I hadn't stepped outside in, like, 15 days. I was learning how to be a new mom, and I needed to go get my hair done. Then they're like, ‘Hilary Debuts Her Post-Baby Body!’ I was like, I'm not debuting sh-t right now. I'm just going on an errand run! There is way too much pressure on women these days. It took me a whole 10 months to build a baby."

The actress took her time over that year and a half, but didn’t shy away from kick-butt workouts.

“I lost my baby weight from boxing, and I have this awesome trainer, Gabe," she said. "I was already there, but I definitely shed, like, 10 more pounds from doing two-a-days for two or three weeks, an hour each session. I live in a cul-de-sac, but I have a big hill, so I would run the hill, then box in my cul-de-sac. My neighbors would come outside, and it was funny because it sounds like gunshots—the pow-pow-pow of boxing.”

Yes, it's awesome that Hilary tackles tough workouts, but what we love most has to be her workout wisdom—break a serious sweat, and reap more than just weight-loss benefits.

“I work my butt off in the gym—and, yes, it's because I want to be fit, but it also puts me in a positive mind-set. If I don't have that for a week, I start to get more agitated and impatient; I get in a funk,” Duff told Health.

Hilary, you had us at "positive mind-set."

