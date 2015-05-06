The Only Thing 'Lame' About Carrie Underwood's Vacation Selfie Is Gossip Sites' Reaction

Vacation selfie. #IKnowImLame A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 5, 2015 at 10:09am PDT

Singer Carrie Underwood posted this very normal-looking photo on Instagram yesterday. She wrote: "Vacation selfie. #IKnowImLame." The picture of the new mom shows nothing more than her bare shoulders, but it sent the Internet into a frenzy with multiple web sites publishing stories commenting on her "post-baby bikini bod."

Yes, Carrie is a woman in the public eye who gave birth to a baby boy in February. Yes, she has been known to bang out chin-ups. Yes, her line of fitness apparel was released in March. So, sure, some people are probably curious to know what this fit woman looks like after having her first child. But the stories about this photo (which is basically a non-story) are a patronizing way to feed into women's insecurities. (Well how good does she look?)

We appreciate the fact that Carrie's photo basically says "yes, I'm in a swimsuit less than three months after giving birth and, no, you don't get to see it." (Whether that was her intention or not.)

We're happy to see her smiling and enjoying time off like she should. And leaving certain things to the imagination.

