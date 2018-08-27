4 Must-Have Pieces from Target’s New Maternity Activewear Line

Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you have go to your favorite yoga class without comfortable, stylish workout attire.

Thanks to Target’s new maternity options, you’ll be the most fashionable mom-to-be at the gym. Target’s Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel maternity line, which launched last year, just introduced brand-new athletic apparel from the brand. The Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel activewear collection was released earlier this month with 14 fresh styles, including leggings, jackets, and tees in a wide range of sizes, from extra small to 4X.

Not only are the new pieces practical and super comfortable—think built-in bras and supportive waistbands—but they just might become your favorite workout staples long after your baby arrives. Shop a few of our favorite pieces from the new collection below.

Target.com

• Maternity Faux Front Leather Active Leggings ($35; target.com). These are the leggings you’ll want to snag early on in your pregnancy. They’re great for both a workout or day of errands paired with a casual T-shirt.

• Maternity Active Tank ($20; target.com). No need to shop for new maternity workout bras—this racerback tank has one built in. The fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking for those workouts when you really break a sweat.

• Maternity Plus Size Floral Print Active Leggings ($37; target.com). As your belly grows, you can depend on the built-in crossover panel to help support your back without worrying about them slipping or digging into your skin.

• Maternity Active Side Zip Moto Jacket ($37; target.com). Keep comfortable throughout your pregnancy with this jacket, which is made with invisible zippers on both sides, allowing for extra room as your belly expands. You’ll be able to wear it when you’re barely showing and after baby is born.