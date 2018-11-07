This Video of Guys Trying to Explain Pregnancy Is the Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

When it comes to pregnancy, the mom-to-be is undeniably the star of the show. But that doesn’t mean dads are just spectators; men need to give their partners the right support while the baby is incubating. But when we decided to look into how much guys really know about pregnancy, even we were pretty shocked at their lack of knowledge.

To start, we asked the guys how long it takes after a missed period for a pregnancy test to be accurate. Answers ranged from one day to three weeks, but the few guys who hit the nail on the head correctly said about one week.

Then we moved on to early signs of pregnancy. No, a bump isn’t considered an early sign, boys. That takes some time to form.

Early pregnancy signs can be very similar to premenstrual symptoms, Navya Mysore, MD, primary care physician at One Medical Group, kindly explained. They include headaches, nausea, breast tenderness, mood swings, pelvic cramping, and lower back pain.

The next question focused on how often should a pregnant woman should visit her ob-gyn. Every trimester wouldn’t be enough, but every two weeks would be too much. The correct answer: about once a month, but more frequently toward the end of the pregnancy.

There you have it, ladies. We won’t say men are completely clueless when it comes to pregnancy, but it couldn’t hurt for guys to do some research on the topic—so when the time comes for them to be dads, they’ll know what to expect when their partner is expecting.

